EPHRATA - Grant County commissioners are holding a special meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss a ban on the sale and discharge of fireworks.
The meeting is set for 3:20 p.m., with a recommendation from the Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office to implement a ban for Fourth of July this year.
The fire marshal’s office has determined Grant County is under “extreme fire danger” due to lower than average precipitation and the extreme heat the past week, which is expected to continue through July 4.
“This combination immediately prior to the 4th of July holiday is cause for concern. Additionally, local fire departments/districts are on standby and prepared for mobilizations to neighboring counties,” Fire Marshal Nathan Poplawski stated. “This has the potential to deplete county fire fighting resources at any time where they may be needed most.”
The fire marshal’s office also expressed concerns with wind conditions on Thursday, with gusts up to 25 mph predicted.
Poplawski also says most fire chiefs and commissioners in the county are in support of recommending a fireworks ban, although a couple districts are opposed to the ban.
“With the extreme fire danger, and projected winds I am recommending that the sale and/or discharge of fireworks be prohibited at this time,” Poplawski added. “This is not a recommendation I make lightly as I believe that blanket bans only punish normally responsible and law-abiding citizens from enjoying their rights and freedoms. The rule breakers are going to do what they are going to do anyway.”