INCHELIUM - Over the course of less than 24 hours, a wind-fueled fire two miles north of Inchelium ballooned into the triple digits in terms of acreage on Monday.
Officials with the Mt. Tolman Fire Center was informed that a wind-toppled tree had struck a power line, sparking the blaze; the official cause is still under investigation.
In the early afternoon on Monday, the fire was reported to be 30 acres in size, but officials say the blaze grew to 350-400 acres into the overnight.
During the overnight, the weather reportedly cooled, resulting in reduced fire activity.
The blaze has been fully contained with some interior hotspots. The Mt. Tolman Fire Center suspects that the fire will be out soon.