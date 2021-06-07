ROYAL CITY - A fire damaged a manufactured home Sunday evening in the Royal City area.
Royal Slope Fire and Grant County Fire District 4 responded about 6:15 p.m. to a home at 7788 Road F Southeast after residents noticed smoke coming from the residence.
The fire was contained to one room with smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the home. The home’s occupant was not home at the time of the fire.
One firefighter suffered heat stress in the incident and was taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.
The Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.