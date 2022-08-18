PLAIN — The incident command team on the White River and Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee are holding a public meeting Thursday night.
The meeting is available both in-person and on Facebook Live. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. The in-person meeting is being held at the Plain Community Church located at 12565 Chapel Drive. The virtual meeting will be available here: https://fb.me/e/2cpPULApB
The two fires, burning about 15 miles northwest of Plain, have burned a combined 943 acres since starting Aug. 12.
Both fires are listed at just 1-percent contained due to the steep and inaccessible terrain. The majority of the fire’s spread has been south toward Wenatchee ridge.
The two fires are expected to burn for some time, with an estimated containment date in October.