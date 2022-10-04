SKYKOMISH — Fire officials say it will likely take weeks, if not months, to determine the cause of the Bolt Creek Fire that has burned 12,486 acres.
Investigators have determined the fire was human-caused but an official determination of the cause has not been made.
The fire, started Sept. 10 along Highway 2 near Skykomish, is about 36 percent contained.
Fire crews are allowing the fire to spread naturally into the Wild Sky Wilderness on the northern border of the fire, away from homes, campgrounds and roads. All evacuations were lifted on Saturday.
Highway 2, which has been shut down multiple times due to debris and fire-damaged trees falling onto the road, is open but officials expect infrequent and short closures to continue.