QUINCY - Quincy Fire Marshal and Grant County Fire District 3 Assistant Chief Jim Kling disclosed the suspected cause of a destructive fire that took out seven apartment units in the 400 block of E Street NE in Quincy on Monday.
Kling suspects the fire was started by someone in the shrubs just outside of the complex shortly before 6 p.m. Kling has a hunch that it was kids playing with matches.
Fire officials say that same apartment complex has had a few other fires reported at its location with another one happening in the trees outside the building about a week ago.
Kling believes one of the children who were present will eventually reveal information that discloses who was directly responsible for the blaze that displaced 30 people.
Those 30 residents are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross with food, shelter and other basic amenities.