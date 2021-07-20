WENATCHEE - New evacuations were issued Tuesday for the Cedar Creek Fire burning in Okanogan County while fire crews continue to make progress on the Chuweah Creek fire near Nespelem and the Red Apple Fire near Wenatchee.
Okanogan County Emergency Management issued Level 3 evacuations for the gravel portion of Wolf Creek Road from SR 20 east to the pavement in Winthrop for the Cedar Creek fire, which has burned at least 8,400 acres since starting July 11 and is just 11 percent contained.
Level 2 evacuations were issued for anyone north of the Methow River from the end of Lost River, least on Lost River Road to Mazama then east on Goat Creek Road to the intersection of SR 20. An interactive map of the evacuation areas can be found here: https://bit.ly/3x45v4t
The Cub Creek Fire north of Winthrop as burned more than 32,400 acres and is listed at 5 percent contained. Up to 200 structures are threatened. Level 3 evacuations remain in place around the intersection of West Chewuch Road and Cub Road, with Level 2 evacuations off the north end of Rendezvous Road.
The Chuweah Creek fire burning outside of Nespelem, sparked by lightning on July 12, is listed at 36,177 acres and is 40 percent contained.
The Red Apple Fire saw little fire activity Tuesday as the blaze is listed at at least 90 percent contained after burning more than 12,000 acres since July 13. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
As of Tuesday, there are seven unconfined large fires burning in Washington