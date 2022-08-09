WATERVILLE - Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Callie says "roughly" 1,000 acres of sage brush, grass and wheat stubble have burned 12 miles southeast of Waterville. The blaze is now burning south of US 2.
Authorities say the fire was a flare up from a blaze that was believed to have been started by a combine on Monday.
The fire continues to burn southward into the Douglas Creek drainage area and on the bluff above Douglas Creek.
A level 2 evacuation notice was issued for one home that is about a half-mile from the fire line.
Douglas Creek Road is closed on the Palisades side as a precaution.
Crews are battling the blaze on the ground and in the air.