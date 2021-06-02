EPHRATA - The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Friday across the Columbia Basin.
The Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening due to high winds and low humidity in the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds are expected between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph on Friday.
A Fire Weather Watch means critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Rapid fire spread of any new or ongoing fires is likely.
A Heat Advisory also remains in effect through Thursday with the high for Thursday at around 95 degrees. Temperatures are expected to cool into the mid-80s on Friday and into the 70s over the weekend.