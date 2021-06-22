WENATCHEE - The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a fire weather watch for Wednesday ahead of triple-digit temperature expected in some areas over the weekend.
Warm, dry and windy conditions are expected Wednesday, with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. The Ellensburg and Wenatchee areas are expected to see the highest wind speeds through Tuesday evening and again Wednesday.
The fire weather watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. A fire weather watch means critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.
Temperatures will sit in the mid-90s through Friday before increase to 100-plus degrees through at least Monday in the Columbia Basin.