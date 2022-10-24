MOSES LAKE - As of 9:45 a.m. on Monday, a pile of rubble that used to be the Wilbur-Ellis fertilizer plant in Moses Lake is still smoldering after it was engulfed by flames on Sunday afternoon.
Situated in 14900 block of Road 1.3 Southeast, the plant caught fire at around 3 p.m.
The fire appeared to be intensely active between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
At 5 p.m., firefighters brought the blaze under control. Grant County's Health District is now asking residents living in the rural area to remain indoors due to toxicity of the smoke caused by burning chemicals. The precautionary advisory pertains to those living within a mile of Wilbur-Ellis plant.
Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplawski says the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
No one was hurt.