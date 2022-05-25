EPHRATA — Firefighters will be conducting a live wildfire training exercise Wednesday evening in the Ephrata area.
Grant County Fire District 13 and the Ephrata Fire Department are conducting the live burn in the 13000 block of Dodson Road Northwest.
The training is set to begin at about 6 p.m. and go until 8:30 p.m., according to fire officials.
“This is to give firefighters hands on training in tactics related to wildfires in preparation of this year’s fire season,” fire district 13 stated.
Residents in the area can expect to see smoke throughout the training exercise.