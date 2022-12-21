LAKE WENATCHEE — A firefighter suffered minor injuries during a house fire Tuesday near Lake Wenatchee as crews dealt with freezing conditions.
Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue responded to the structure fire early Tuesday morning in the Pine Drop Lane area on Chiwawa Loop Road. The lone occupant of the home was able to get out of the home safely, according to fire crews.
One firefighter had undisclosed minor injuries.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Extreme cold — around 8 degrees — and deep snow made firefighting efforts challenging. Firefighters say trucks, air packs and hoses froze during the operation.