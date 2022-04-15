MOSES LAKE - Firefighters were able to protect two homes threatened when a metal shed was found on fire Friday morning in Moses Lake.
Firefighters responded about 8:40 a.m. for a large plume of smoke coming from West Loop Drive in the Knolls Vista neighborhood. Firefighters arrived to find a 5 foot by 5 foot metal shed on fire, threatening two nearby homes, according to Moses Lake firefighters.
“Firefighters were quick to protect exposures and extinguish the fire. One structure had minor paint bubbling from the heat,” Moses Lake firefighters stated.
No injuries were reported in the fire and the cause is under investigation.