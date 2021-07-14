NESPELEM - Fire officials have confirmed some containment on the now 21,000-acre Chuweah fire burning just east of Nespelem. At around 3:30 p.m., fire information professionals indicated that the destructive blaze is now 20% contained. A Type 2 Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire early Wednesday. Fire officials hope to fully contain the blaze in nine days.
