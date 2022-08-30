UPDATE (5:20 p.m. ) — Chelan Fire and Rescue says crews and air support have made progress on the wildfire burning north of Chelan.
Fire officials say fire lines are holding as long as the wind doesn’t shift.
Multiple fire agencies are on scene. The fire is burning north of Chelan and is estimated at about 20 acres.
Evacuations remain in place. Current evacuations can be found here: https://bit.ly/3KzJQJr
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
CHELAN — Level 3 evacuations (leave now) have been issued for homes near Chelan due to a wildfire.
The Level 3 evacuation is in place for Windy Ridge Lane, Union Valley Road from Windy Ridge Lane to Horizon Lane, and Horizon Lane. Level 2 and Level 1 evacuations are also place.
A current evacuation map can be found online here: https://bit.ly/3KzJQJr
The fire is located north of Chelan and has burned at least five acres and is spreading rapidly. Air resources are on scene.
Chelan Fire and Rescue says there were initial reports of four fires in the area.