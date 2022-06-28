EPHRATA - Firefighters from multiple agencies are tending to a brush fire in the area of Neva Lake Road and Railroad Avenue, just south of Ephrata this afternoon.
Ephrata Fire Chief Jeremy Burns says the fire started outside on the property of a residence, but the home's owner was gone.
The cause of that blaze is still not known.
The fire eventually grew to a little under five acres and as of 1:30 p.m., it is still burning in a wooded wetlands area. Burns says the most active parts of the blaze are difficult to access. The fire is not threatening any homes at this time. The fire is burning between the railroad tracks and SR 28.
Another fire was reported north of Ephrata in the Lakeview/Soap Lake area off Road 20. Information on that fire is limited at this time.
A third fire in Grant County was knocked down by firefighters at Hiawatha Road and I-90 in Moses Lake earlier Tuesday. That fire grew to only 1.5 acres.