WENATCHEE - Firefighters did some excavating in the Number 1 Canyon on Wednesday after a cat was reported to have been stuck in an underground culvert.
The animal's owners say the cat had been missing for three days and its suspected that the feline was trapped in the pipe most of the time.
Chelan County Fire District 1 crews say the animal was 15 feet under the road. Fire officials suspect that the animal was chased into the pipe and became wedged.
Authorities say that the cat's paws were trapped under its body with only three to four inches of clearance above its head in the culvert.
After three hours of digging, the cat was freed.