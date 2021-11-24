SEATTLE - Firefighters lined overpasses along Interstate 90 last week to honor fallen Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost.
Schreckengost was found dead on Nov. 14 during an elk hunting trip near Cliffdell in Kittitas County. He had been reported missing on Nov. 3 after going out to scout for elk.
Last week, Schreckengost was transported from the Kittitas County Coroner’s Office to a funeral home in Stanwood, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
“As the medic unit drove with Jay along the route, fire apparatus from Seattle and neighboring districts lined the overpasses in his honor to give their salute to Chief Schreckengost,” the Seattle Fire Department posted on Facebook.”
Schreckengost was met by a group of fire personnel at the funeral home and was reunited with his family.
“A special thank you to all who helped us honor Jay along the route, and to the Seattle Police Department for helping us to capture footage of these special moments,” the fire department added.