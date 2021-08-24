EPHRATA - First responders were able to save two people from a burning home on Saturday in Ephrata.
Ephrata police and firefighters, along with Grant County Fire District 13, responded Saturday morning to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Cottage Street Southeast. Crews arrived to find the home heavily-involved with fire and smoke and were notified of people still trapped inside the basement of the home, according to Grant County Fire District 13.
Ephrata police were able to help guide one occupant out of the home. The second person was unable to make it out. Firefighters entered the home wearing self contained breathing apparatus and were able to locate the man and drag him out safely.
Both occupants were airlifted by LifeFlight to the hospital.
“It’s not often successful search and rescue events occur in active structure fires,” fire district 13 stated. “We want to commend EFD on their outstanding work. No doubt their continued training was a big part of this success. This is another example of the extensive amount of resources needed to handle an incident like this.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.