QUINCY — Firefighters were able to rescue a person from a burning home late Thursday night near Quincy.
Grant County Fire District 3 responded just before 11 p.m. to a reported structure fire at 16102 Road 10.7 Northwest where a single-family home had black smoke coming from the front door. A 911 caller told firefighters there may have been someone trapped inside.
Firefighters were able to enter the home and saved a person trapped inside. The person was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center for undisclosed injuries, according to fire officials.
“It cannot be determined whether the property had working smoke alarms at the time of the fire, but smoke alarms were present,” officials stated. “The rescue was completed within seven minutes of the first arrival fire apparatus.”
The home sustained substantial damage.
The Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.