CASHMERE - Firefighters from multiple agencies responded in time to save a home from almost certain disaster at one point in Cashmere on Monday.
Officials with Chelan County Fire District 1 say a fire broke out on a steep hillside just off of Old Monitor Road near the old bridge. The fire was reported at around 12:38 p.m. The blaze grew to a total of two acres.
There was a moment in time where the flames were encroaching on the property of a large house under construction, but crews managed to save the home in the nick of time.
It only took about 15 min to knock down the fire, but it took a total of two hours to mop up the blaze due to the volatility of the wind. The fire was burning in mostly cheat grass and natural dry grass.
The fire marshal is at the scene investigating the cause.