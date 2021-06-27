LIND - Whether its 2,100 acres or 20,000, a large and fast-moving brush fire that torched land within a half mile of homes is “out,” according to Adams County Fire District 2 Chief Kevin Starring.
iFIBER ONE News spoke to Starring shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Starring says a fire boss plane reported that the fire had burned 2,100 acres in total, but the state’s Fire Marsha’s office reported the blaze to be 20,000 acres.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
At one point, scores of homes were under level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation alerts as the blaze came within 1.5 miles of the city limits of Lind.
Starring says the fire started just before 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Starring says the fire is “out,” but remains un-contained. He says the winds had been blowing the fire westward towards Lind; if the wind shifts, he says firefighting resources will have a challenge on their hands due to the blaze being un-contained at this point.
Right now, containment and mop up are a priority amongst state mobilization crews at the scene. Starring believes the fire will be fully contained within the next 48 hours.
No structures were damaged, but the blaze did burn through wheat crops.
We’ll have more information as it becomes available. The winds in the area are expected to pick up on Monday.