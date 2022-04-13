MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake firefighters say the origin of a Wednesday morning residential structure fire was a kitchen stove in one of the units.
Firefighters from Moses Lake and Grant County Fire District 13 responded to the structure fire on North Grape Drive and arrived to find smoke and flames coming through the partially collapsed roof of a multi-unit residential building.
The American Red Cross and HomeSource have been contacted to help residents displayed by the fire find temporary housing.
One occupant of the building was taken to Samaritan Hospital for smoke-related ailments.