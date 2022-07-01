SOAP LAKE - Josh and Jane Chambers are doing ok after the brush fire truck they were in took a tumble earlier this week while fighting a 300-acre brush in Soap Lake. The Grant County Fire District 7 volunteers told KREM 2 news that the crash could have taken their lives.
"I had to kind of dig the dirt out from underneath me and Janie was kind of on top of me and she was just dripping blood on me because she had a big gash on her head," Josh Chambers said to KREM 2. "The sun was coming directly towards us. I didn't have a clear view of the road. I knew there was a curve coming and we were already on the shoulder. The shoulder gave way and it was kind of in slow motion."
Despite their harrowing experience, the duo will continue to dedicate themselves to fighting fires in the area.
KREM 2 reports that Jane suffered from a head wound that required six staples and Josh says he has hairline fracture in his vertebrae as well as a sprained wrist.
Fortunately, there were no human casualties, but there are casualties of resources at Grant County Fire District 7. KREM 2 reports that the totaled brush truck was one of three at the station and the department does not have the money to replace it, which will hamper the district’s ability fight fires this summer.