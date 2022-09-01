An unstable atmosphere could wreak havoc on the local landscape due to extreme fire danger Friday through Saturday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for Grant, Douglas, Adams, and Lincoln counties.
A Red Flag warning is issued when very hot temperatures paired with extremely dry and unstable conditions will present high risk for rapid growth to ongoing fires and concern for new fire starts across the region.
The Red Flag warning will last from noon on Friday to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
According to the National Weather Service, Friday temperatures will hover just above 100 for highs in the Columbia Basin with winds as fast as 20 mph.
On Saturday, highs across the region will fall into the low 90s.