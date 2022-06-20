SPOKANE - With this year's cool and wet weather trend, you would have thought that summer-like temperatures would never come, but meteorologists say 90-plus-degree days will soon take form in the region.
According to the National Weather Service out of Spokane, Sunday will be 2022's first 90-degree day in north central Washington. Meteorologists says a high-pressure ridge will move through the area Sunday through Wednesday, followed by a cooler low pressure mass from the north on Thursday.
According to forecasts issued by the National Weather Service, a high of 91 will be felt in Moses Lake this Sunday, followed by a warmer high of 95 the ensuing day. Wenatchee's warm temps will take effect on Sunday with a high of 92 on Sunday, succeeded by another 92-degree day on Monday.
Meteorologists say a timeline for the return of warm weather beyond Thursday is a little hazy at this time. Though, weather analysts expect it to get hotter than this week's and next week's anticipated warm streak at the end of July and into early August.