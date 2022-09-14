MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Health District is investigating the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the county.
The individual is in good health and is currently at home in quarantine, according to the health district.
Health officials are working to identify any others who may have been exposed. To date, no one who was exposed is considered a possible positive case.
“Depending on the situation, people who had close or intimate exposure to a person with monkeypox might be advised to get a vaccine for monkeypox,” health district officials stated. “Because of this, it is important to identify people who were exposed.”
Brief interactions that do not involve physical contact or health care interactions using protective equipment are not considered high risk exposures.
As of Tuesday, 506 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Washington. Fourteen of those individuals had to be hospitalized.
Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, respiratory symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash.