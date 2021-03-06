GRANT COUNTY - The first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 has been reported in Grant County.
The state Department of Health and Grant County Health District have confirmed the case in a Grant County child under the age of 10. The child spent several days in the intensive care unit and is now home recovering.
There are 42 known cases of MIS-C reported in Washington in the past year.
MIS-C causes inflammation in body parts including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes and gastrointestinal organs. Children with the condition could also have a fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, bloodshot eyes and feel extra tired. Symptoms can range from mild to severe with many patients requiring hospitalization, according to the health district.
“Although rare, MIS-C is a dangerous complication that is associated with COVID-19,” Grant County Health Officer Dr. Alexander Brzezny said. “Most children suffering from MIS-C recover with treatment but may also become seriously ill and rarely even die. It continues to be important that children and their families take measures to decrease their risk of COVID-19. Continue proper masking, hand washing, and physical distancing of 6 feet outside of your house and staying away from those who could be ill.”