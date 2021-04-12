GRANT COUNTY - Three cases of COVID-19 variants have been detected in Grant County, according to the health district.
The variants, often referred to as “California variants,” were identified in the first and second week of April through genomic sequencing at the state Department of Health Public Health Laboratory. Samples were collected from three Grant County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in late March and early April.
All three residents are recovering at home and were not hospitalized.
COVID-19 variants are widespread throughout Washington.
“In fact, most cases of COVID-19 in Washington are now caused by COVID variants,” said Dr. Alex Brzezny, Grant County health officer. “Most COVID variants are more infectious, and their severity is greater, so I want to reiterate the importance of following COVID-safe practices. Because our COVID-19 rate is still high, please continue using high quality masks when in public, physically distance by 6 feet, wash your hands often and stay fit by exercising regularly.”
Overall, COVID-19 case rates and community spread remain relatively high in Grant County.
“COVID-19 is not over; this pandemic is not over,” stated health district Administrator Theresa Adkinson. “We urge everyone to follow preventative measures and take precautions when gathering outside of your home.”