WENATCHEE - Building North Central Washington (BNCW) has a new CEO. Lawrence “Lee” Shepherd of Moses Lake was appointed as BNCW’s Chief Executive Officer.
Lawrence, a former Othello resident is a first-generation American with his family originating from Madrid, Spain. A graduate of Othello High School and Central Washington University, the United States Army Lieutenant spent 24 years in the military. Shepherd is replacing Amy Gustin of Wenatchee. Gustin served as the interim CEO for 18 months.
Since retiring from the Army, he has served as a Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Rise Against Hunger, a COO for Read-a-Rama, and managed an education grant for Washington State University.
Building North Central Washington is a non-profit trade association dedicated to promoting and protecting the North Central Washington building industry for the preservation and growth of the local economy, small business, and quality of life. BNCW represents over 300 small business members throughout Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan Counties.