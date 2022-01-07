MOSES LAKE - We knew it was only going to be a matter of time before Omicron variant of COVID-19 infiltrated Grant County and now, it has. On Friday, the Grant County Health District announced the reported case of Omicron in a Grant County resident. Omicron is now the dominant strain of coronavirus in the U.S.
“The confirmation supports our suspicion that many cases in Grant County have been Omicron for several weeks, given the rapidly rising incidence rate and COVID test positivity, and the frequency and widespread presence of clusters and outbreaks”, said Dr. Alexander Brzezny, Grant County Health Officer.
“The confirmed presence of the omicron variant highlights the importance of continuing measures we’ve been taking to keep ourselves and our loved ones healthy: get vaccinated and, if eligible, get a booster, wear face coverings, avoid crowded indoor settings, increase ventilation when gathering indoors, and stay home if you test positive or don’t feel well”, said Theresa Adkinson, Grant County Health District Administrator.
COVID-19 incidence in Grant County has been rising rapidly from 260 just 2 weeks ago to now 706, placing strain on healthcare system.