BEVERLY - Emergency responders from both Kittitas and Grant County are on scene after a person fell off the Beverly Railroad Bridge rehabilitation project over the Columbia River.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman says the person fell off the bridge and landed on an island in the Columbia River.
Royal Slope Fire and Grant PUD are assisting Kittitas County first responders and an air ambulance has been requested as the person’s injuries are believed to be critical.
The bridge, which was completed in 1909 and spans about a half-mile across the river, was damaged on the west end by a wildfire in 2014. Work started earlier this year to repair and rehabilitate the bridge as it is the primary and last component needed to fully connect the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail.