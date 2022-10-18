A serious shift in weather is expected this Friday statewide, according to the National Weather Service.
Due to a drastic change in atmospheric flows on Friday, temperatures will fall from highs in the mid 70's to highs in the mid-50s in central Washington with lows in the mid-30s.
The onslaught of cold weather will be accompanied by a wave of precipitation in the form of rain showerss in the lower elevations and snow in the higher elevations.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service predict that the first snow of the season will descend onto the northern Cascade mountain range particularly on Stevens Pass Friday with the snow level fluctuating between 5,800 and 6,400 feet Snow will likely fall onto US 2 starting Saturday with it lasting through Sunday night. Snowfall over Snoqualmie Pass should begin Friday night in the form of a rain/snow mixture lasting through Sunday. Snow is also expected over Blewett Pass and 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected over Rainy Pass in Chelan and Skagit counties on SR 20.