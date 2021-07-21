MOSES LAKE - A mosquito sample collected last week in the Moses Lake area has tested positive for West Nile Virus, the first detection of the virus this year in Grant County.
The sample was collected by Grant County Mosquito Control District 1, which covers the Moses Lake area including the sand dunes and potholes, according to the Grant County Health District.
The positive lab test is the seventh in the state for the 2021 season. The state’s first positive mosquito sample was reported in Walla Walla County on July 1.
So far this year, there are no confirmed lab reports of human or other animal West Nile virus cases. The health district says detection of the virus means there is a potential for spread of the virus to people or animals. There were two Washington residents in 2020 diagnosed with the virus, one in Benton County and one in Yakima County.
“Many of us are enjoying the summer activities that were postponed or canceled last year, but we do not want anyone to get sick because of a mosquito bite,” said Stephanie Shopbell, the health district’s environmental health manager. “If you haven’t already been taking steps to prevent mosquito bites, now is a great time to start.”
The risk of getting West Nile virus is low. About one in five people infected will have mild symptoms such as fever, headache and body aches. About one in 150 will have more severe symptoms including headache, high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, paralysis and coma, according to the health district.