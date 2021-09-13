It’s looking like you won’t have to abstain from hunting on Fish and Wildlife-managed lands this season. Due to waning wildfire activity, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will reopen overnight use of its lands starting Thursday, Sep. 16.
The only wildlife area in Eastern Washington that remains closed until further notice is the Oak Creek Wildlife Area Unit due to the active Schneider Springs Fire.
Access to campgrounds in the Methow Unit of the Methow Wildlife Area will reopen on Friday, Sep. 17 when the U.S. Forest Service plans to reopen East and West Chewuch roads. WDFW officials say they are lifting restrictions on camping in many areas, but there is still a risk of wildfire, which is why a burn ban remains in effect.
An emergency order issued in late June is still in effect and enforced on WDFW-managed lands east of the Cascades through the end of September.
The order prohibits:
- Fires or campfires, including those in fire rings. Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum, or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.
- Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle.
- The discharge of firearms for target-shooting or other purposes by anyone not engaged in lawful hunting.
- Welding and operating chainsaws, including the use of an acetylene torch or other open flame.
- Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads. Parking is permitted within designated parking areas, including developed campgrounds and trailheads; and in areas without vegetation that are within 10 feet of roadways.
Members of the public engaged in these high-risk activities will be ticketed as WDFW enforcement officers will be applying a zero-tolerance approach.
For more information on wildfire prevention and to plan your trip to a WDFW wildlife or water access area, visit WDFWs website.