EASTON - Firefighters say five people are very lucky to be alive after a massive explosion wiped out a 3,000 square foot cabin in Easton on Monday.
At around 2 p.m., Easton’s fire department got a medical call after all five occupants of the cabin hiked 2.5 miles from the site of the explosion to get cell phone reception to place a call. After emergency responders arrived, they learned that a propane tank outside of the cabin exploded sending debris across a 100-yard radius. Two of the occupants were hurt in the blast.
One person who was on the first floor of the cabin sustained third-degree burns. Easton Assistant Fire Chief Phil Meehan says the second person injured was in the basement when the blast occurred.
“The cabin fell on top of them, but somehow, they were able to crawl out alive,” Meehan told iFIBER ONE News. Meehan says the person in the basement sustained blunt force injuries.
“It was an enormous explosion, and all are very lucky to be alive. I was rather amazed,” Meehan added.
Meehan says the exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
The cabin was a total loss.