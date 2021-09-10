MOSES LAKE - Five additional COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Grant County, according to the health district.
Grant County is now at 155 confirmed virus deaths.
The five deaths confirmed on Friday include a Moses Lake woman in her 30s, a Moses Lake woman in her 50s, a Moses Lake woman in her 70s, a Moses Lake man in his 70s and a Quincy man in his 80s, according to the health district. The deaths occurred within the past two weeks.
All five individuals had underlying health conditions. All five were not vaccinated.
Grant County’s COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks is at 1098, slightly down from the rate of 1220 reported in early September.