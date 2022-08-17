DESERT AIRE - Five people who weren't buckled up in a rollover crash near Othello are being treated at a hospital in the Tri-Cities as of Wednesday night.
Washington State Patrol says the wreck happened on State Route 24 about 30 miles west of Othello shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
State Patrol officials say 21-year-old Alyessa Hernandez was driving a 2014 Honda Accord when she failed to negotiate a curve just west of Saddle Mountain Lake on SR 24. Hernandez's vehicle rolled, fully ejecting four passengers, all of whom are teens; Henandez was partially ejected before the vehicle crashed into a barbed-wire fence. Hernandez and her passengers were all hurt and transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for treatment.
None of the occupants in the vehicle were belted up when the crash happened.
The passengers are identified as 19-year-old Victoria Dellatorre of Othello, 19-year-old Freddy Gonzalez Rodriguez of Othello, 16-year-old Elisia Reyes of Toppenish, and 16-year-old Trinidad Rodriguez Gonzalez of Othello.
Troopers say alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.