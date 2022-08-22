MAZAMA - People camping above Hart's Pass in Okanogan County are considered stranded if they plan to come down the mountain by vehicle.
A series of mudslides on Monday has made the single-lane mountain pass impassable by vehicle.
Okanogan County Sheriff's officials say a large slide caused by a deluge of rain and hail sent earth cascading down the mountain and over the road. Flash flooding also induced five other smaller slides on the pass.
Authorities say no one was hurt when the slides happened in the mid-afternoon. At one point, witnesses to the storm in the area said the rain fall and hail was so intense, they had to stop their vehicles on the pass.
U.S. Forest Service and Okanogan County officials will travel up to Hart's Pass on Tuesday to assess the situation. Crews will begin to clear the slide from the pass on Tuesday as well.
The affected area is a popular camping spot that is situated northwest of Mazama.