WENATCHEE — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Thursday across portions of north-central Washington.
The flash flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Thursday through late Thursday night for Chelan, Douglas, Ferry and Okanogan counties.
Thunderstorms are expected over north-central Washington Thursday afternoon and into Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service. The storms are likely to produce heavy rain and gusty winds.
Residents near wildfire burn scars should prepare to take action if heavy rain develops. The National Weather Service says flashing flooding is a possibility anywhere in the watch area but burn scars, urban areas and steep terrain are particularly vulnerable.