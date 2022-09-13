WENATCHEE — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Wednesday evening in Chelan and Okanogan counties as excessive rainfall is possible.
The flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday evening due to the possibility of slow-moving thunderstorms in north central Washington, according to the National Weather Service.
The possible heavy rain could result in flooding of rivers, creeks and streams, as well as areas with steeper terrain and in burn scar areas from previous wildfires.
Any thunderstorm could bring flash floods and rock slides, along with new fire starts due to lightning.