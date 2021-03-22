MOSES LAKE - Basic American Foods in Moses Lake says its putting on a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for its employees this week, and anyone getting a shot will be paid.
The food processing plant will hold a mass vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 24.
Brian Meiners of Basic American Foods says, not only is the company paying for the vaccines, it’s also paying $50 bonuses to anyone who gets vaccinated.
iFIBER ONE News asked Meiners about what the company plans to do with employees who refuse to get vaccinated. Meiners says anyone who opts out of vaccination will not be terminated, nor will their positions and duties by affected.
Meiners says the plant will continue to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocol and regulations whether all employees are vaccinated or not.