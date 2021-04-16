A local food processor is getting innovative when it comes to ‘going green.’
This week, Eagle, Idaho-based Lamb Weston announced it is going to use more sustainable products in its packaging; products like potato and corn starch.
Lamb Weston has processing facilities in Quincy, Warden, and Connell.
The biodegradable materials will be incorporated into the packaging of two Lamb Weston Alexia brand products. The packaging will be made partially of potato starches, which is a byproduct of French fry production.
Products packaged with the aforementioned materials will have an identifier on the label of the package indicating that the packaging is partially made with plants. Alexia’s Organic Sweet Potato Fries and Alexia’s Organic Yukon Select Puffs will don the new seal.
According to American Packaging Corporation, the environmental impact annually of using a packaging substitute for the Alexia Organic Potato equates to:
- 14,700 miles driven
- 252 trash bags in landfill
- 750,000 phones charged
- 98 trees over 10 years
- 14 barrels of oil