MOSES LAKE - Don’t be surprised if you start to see the community gravitate to Beech Street and 4th Avenue in Moses Lake. That’s because the owners of a local food truck are in the process of developing a food truck food court there.
Andrew and Crystal Romero own Brain Freeze shaved ice in Moses Lake. The pair are spearheading a project to develop and coordinate a food truck food court on their land lot where their stand is; its near the Surf ‘n Slide Water Park.
Andrew says the 75-ft-by-150-ft space could host up to 12 food trucks at a time. The food trucks would pay a premium to lease the space from the Romeros at a price that is significantly less than food truck lots in larger cities.
Andrew says the food truck court would diversify Moses Lake’s food scene, introduce new foods, and get people outside.
The Romeros are in the process of making sure their operation is up to city code as they work out the logistics.
The Romeros plan to launch the food court on Memorial Day weekend this year. Andrew says the food truck court will be open year-round, but will likely see the highest concentration of vendors from the end of May through late fall.
The Romeros say they’ve done some outreach to other food vendors in larger cities to notify them of the project in hopes that they’ll spend time serving their eats in Moses Lake.
Vendors who are interested in reserving space can call Andrew at 509-855-0344.