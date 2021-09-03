MOSES LAKE - 173 new coronavirus cases were reported over a 24-hour period on Friday. Grant County Health District data shows that the day-over-day tally is another all-time high for the county.
It's the fourth time in two weeks that Grant County has broken its all-time single-day case record. As of Sept. 2, the case rate per 100K is 1,221, the highest ever.
The health district reported eight new hospitalizations since Sept. 2, equating to a total of 29.
As for Chelan and Douglas counties, the case rate per 100K is 1,081, the highest rate recorded since the pandemic began.