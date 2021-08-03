EPHRATA - The potential for significant wildfires in eastern Washington is expected to be above average through September, according to a forecast released this week from the National Interagency Fire Center.
In Washington, about one-third of the state, all in eastern Washington and covering most of Grant County and all of Adams County, is experiencing “exceptional drought.” Prior to July, exceptional drought had never been observed in the state in the 21-year history of the Drought Monitor, and drought conditions are expected to continue to worsen.
Fire center officials say fuels are burning more active this fire season relative to the time of year.
“Reports from the field reference the current burning conditions being observed as “mid-August burning conditions in a bad fire year.”
Outlooks for August show warmer than average temperatures, and that could continue into September. Fire danger is currently listed as “extreme” in most of north-central Washington.
“Fire danger is near its peak through August but will gradually start to decline in September. Nevertheless, due to the background drought both August and September will likely continue to support greater than normal potential for large, costly fires,” fire center officials stated.
Fire danger in the northwest is expected to drop back to normal levels in October and November.