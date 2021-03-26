WENATCHEE - Just over 9,500 acres of prescribed burning is planned this spring in national forests in central Washington.
“As snow melts and access opens to burn units, we will be taking advantage of favorable weather conditions to start prescribed burning where we can safely do so,” said Forest Fire Management Officer Rob Allen. “No one knows what the fire season may bring, so it is important for us to be proactive when we have these springtime burning opportunities.”
Residents and visitors can expect to see smoke during burning operations.
“These prescribed fire projects reduce the amount of burnable fuels in the forest, improve forest health, and help lower the risk of future high-intensity wildfires that are more likely to bring dense smoke and impact access to and use of the forest,” Allen added.
Early April through May, managed burning operations are planned on national forest lands in the following counties.
Okanogan County:
· Goat, 839 acres 2 miles east of Mazama
· Lost Driveway, 419 acres adjacent to Mazama and 7 miles northwest of Mazama
· Lucky, 56 acres 6 miles northwest of Winthrop
· Sherwood, 365 acres 10 miles northwest of Winthrop
· Deer, 363 acres 10 miles northwest of Winthrop
· Ortell, 302 acres 10 miles northwest of Winthrop
· Benzer, 66 acres 11 miles southeast of Twisp
Chelan County:
· 25 Mile Creek, 382 acres 18 miles northwest of Chelan
· Forest Mountain, 173 acres 11 miles west of Chelan
· Forest Johnson, 1,254 acres 3 miles northeast of Ardenvoir
· Switchback Canyon, 110 acres 3 miles north of Ardenvoir
· Dill Creek, 34 acres 9 miles north of Ardenvoir
· Crum, 83 acres, three miles northwest of Entiat
· Moe/Roaring Ridge, 128 acres, one mile southwest of Ardenvoir
· Tillicum, 401 acres, 5 miles west of Ardenvoir
· Fishpole/Natapoc, 550 acres, one mile southwest of Fish Lake
· Upper Peshastin, 650 acres at the summit of Blewett Pass off of Hwy 97
· Mission, 900 acres, 4 miles west of Wenatchee
Kittitas County:
· Liberty, 100 acres 17 miles northeast of Cle Elum
· Orion, 300 acres 15 miles northeast of Cle Elum
· Teanaway, 300 acres 13 miles north of Cle Elum
Yakima County:
· Dry Ridge, 600 acres 25 miles northwest of Yakima, near Nile-Cliffdell Hwy 410
· Canteen, 1,200 acres 20 miles northwest of Yakima, near Cleman Mountain and Hwy 410
Additional prescribed fires and pile burns may be conducted if favorable conditions allow.