MOSES LAKE - The Moses-Columbia Tribe along with the City of Moses Lake and other parties are inviting the public to partake in a Lang Recognition Ceremony that will be held Tuesday, November 15th at 4:00 p.m. The ceremony recognizes the original stewards of the land that is now referred to as “Moses Lake/Grant County.” The event will happen at the Moses Lake Civic Center, and will include the reading of the Land Acknowledgement Statement, a presentation of Chief Moses and the Moses-Columbia Tribe with a reception to follow.
The Karneesta Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the Museum and Arts Center, Big Bend Community College, Moses Lake School District are involved in the ceremony and will recognize the Moses-Columbia Tribe as the original stewards of the land.
“We are excited to recognize this monumental event, occurring 150 years after the Colville Indian Reservation was established in 1872 which relocated 12 aboriginal tribes, including the Moses-Columbia Tribe,” says Karneetsa Chapter Regent, Stephanie Massart. “We are honored to be a part of the collaborative efforts of the tribe and various organizations seeking partnership through: responsibility, reciprocity, respect and relationships. We hope this will be the gateway for future endeavors through which we will learn more about the original stewardship of the land.”
The aforementioned entities have been working in partnership with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation for the last two years to release a Land Acknowledgement Statement. The Land Recognition Ceremony is in honor of Native American Heritage Month.
The Moses-Columbia Tribe began relocating to the Colville Reservation in Okanogan County in the 1880’s due to conflict with the American government and white settlers.