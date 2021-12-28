MOSES LAKE - A formal complaint has been lodged against a radiology department employee at Samaritan Healthcare.
The complainant forwarded a formal complaint document that was filed to the state’s Department of Health via email to iFIBER ONE News on Tuesday.
The Health Systems Quality Assurance Complaint Intake Form names the alleged offender. The complainant alleges that the incidents involving the hospital’s employee occurred May 15, 2020 and December 6, 2021.
The complainant alleges that the accused offender exhibited “very inappropriate bedside manner,” “inappropriate touching,” “inappropriate comments,” and inappropriate questions.”
iFIBER ONE News will not release the details of those accusations until the state deems them as valid for probable cause.
iFIBER ONE News obtained a voicemail left for the complainant by Samaritan Healthcare's administration informing her the allegations are being taken seriously and is being handled internally. That voicemail was left in April of 2020 and the complainant says they never heard back from Samaritan after that.
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.